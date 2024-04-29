Congress releases list of 2 candidates for LS polls, 8 for assembly elections in Odisha

Congress released a list of two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Odisha and eight candidates for elections to the legislative assembly of the state. The party has fielded Nagendra Pradhan and Suresh Mohapatra to contest from Sambalpur and Cuttack LS seats respectively.

According to the candidate list released by AICC's Central Election Committee, former MLA Debi Prasad Chand will contest from Jaleswar assembly segment, while Monalisa Lenka will fight from the Balasore assembly seat. Pramod Kumar Hembram will contest from the Baripada assembly seat in place of Badal Hembram.

The party fielded Ajay Samal in the Barachana assembly constituency and Fakir Samal will contest from the Pallhara seat. MLA Md Moquim has been pitted from the Barabati-Cuttack constituency while Pratima Mallick will fight from the Jagatsinghpur assembly segment.

The party further replaced Manoj Kumar Pradhan from the Khandapara assembly constituency and fielded Baijayantimala Mohanty from the seat. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases, starting from Phase One on May 13, Phase Two on May 20, Phase Three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats (12), followed by the BJP (8) and the Congress just one. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)