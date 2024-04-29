Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Dam Collapse in Western Kenya Kills 40

Kenya's Old Kijabe Dam collapse killed at least 40 amid heavy rains, cutting a road and sweeping through homes.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:53 IST
Tragic Loss: Dam Collapse in Western Kenya Kills 40
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Police in Kenya say at least 40 people have died after a dam collapsed in the country's west.

The floodwaters swept through houses and cut off a major road, police official Stephen Kirui told The Associated Press.

The Monday morning incident happened after the Old Kijabe Dam, located in the Mai Mahiu area of the Great Rift Valley region that is prone to flash floods, collapsed and water spilled downstream.

Ongoing rains in Kenya have caused flooding that has killed nearly 100 people and caused the opening of schools to be postponed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024