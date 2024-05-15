Home Minister Shah Claims PM Modi's Efforts Have Curbed Terrorism and Naxalism in India
PTI | Ganjam | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:48 IST
PM Modi ended terrorism, Naxalism in India: Home Minister Amit Shah at poll rally in Odisha's Ganjam district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
