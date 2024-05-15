Left Menu

Brazil's government announces cash handout program for families affected by floods

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:28 IST
Brazil's federal government will distribute 5,100 reais ($992) to individuals affected by historic floods in the southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, said chief of staff Rui Costa on Wednesday.

Speaking from Sao Leopoldo, one of the cities affected by heavy rains that displaced more than half a million people in the state, Costa said the preliminary cost of the program would be 1.2 billion reais ($233 million). 

