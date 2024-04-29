Left Menu

Tulip Infratech Relaxes Rs 300 Crores from Sale of 50 Luxe Homes in Gurugram

Realty firm Tulip Infratech has sold apartments worth more than Rs 300 crore in the first day of the launch of its second phase of luxury residential project in Gurugram on strong demand.In 2022, Tulip Infratech had announced investments of Rs 5,500 crore over the next eight years to develop a premium mixed-use project Tulip Monsella in Gurugram comprising 1,100 flats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 17:29 IST
Tulip Infratech Relaxes Rs 300 Crores from Sale of 50 Luxe Homes in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Tulip Infratech has sold apartments worth more than Rs 300 crore in the first day of the launch of its second phase of luxury residential project in Gurugram on strong demand.

In 2022, Tulip Infratech had announced investments of Rs 5,500 crore over the next eight years to develop a premium mixed-use project Tulip Monsella in Gurugram comprising 1,100 flats. It will also build 250 units for economically weaker sections.

''We have launched around 110 units in the second phase at Rs 27,000 per square feet. We have already sold around 50 flats on the first day of the launch,'' Tulip Infratech founder Parveen Jain said.

The company had launched 250 units in the first phase and those are already sold, he added.

Vipin Jain, Director, Tulip Infratech, said the tremendous demand underscores the discerning preferences of Gurugram's homebuyers.

Tulip Infratech had acquired this 19-acre stalled project, located on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, from another realty firm Vipul Ltd.

Parveen Jain had said the total developable area in the project is 60 lakh square feet, of which 6 lakh square feet is commercial space.

''We will invest around Rs 5,500 crore to develop the entire project. The project will be constructed in phases over a period of eight years,'' he said. The total sales realisation from this project is estimated at Rs 7,000 crore.

Tulip Infratech is one of the leading developers in the Delhi-NCR property market. It has completed more than 15 real estate projects so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024