UCO Bank Plans Fresh Capital Infusion in FY'25 Amid Q4FY'24 Net Decline
UCO Bank plans to issue equity shares worth Rs 4,000 crore in FY25 for growth plans. Despite a 9.5% quarterly profit decline, the bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 525.77 crore. Asset quality improved with gross NPA falling to 3.46%. Shareholders will vote on the equity issuance, which could include QIP and FPO. The bank also declared a dividend of Rs 0.28 per share for FY24.
- Country:
- India
UCO Bank on Monday said that its board has approved the issuance of fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 4,000 crore in the current fiscal year.
The Kolkata-based bank also reported a standalone net profit of Rs 525.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, a decrease of 9.5 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
Subject to shareholder approval, the lender will explore various methods like QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), FPO (Follow-on Public Offer), etc, for issuing 400 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each, the bank informed bourses.
This issuance may occur in multiple tranches during FY25. The capital infusion is expected to support the bank's growth plans.
UCO Bank's total income for the quarter grew by 17.44 per cent to Rs 6,984.61 crore. The bank also witnessed an improvement in asset quality, with gross NPA falling to 3.46 per cent compared to 4.78 per cent a year ago.
The lender further declared a dividend of Rs 0.28 per share for FY24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UCO Bank
- Equity shares
- Net profit
- QIP
- FPO
- Growth plans
- Total income
- Gross NPA
- Dividend
- FY24
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea raises Rs 5,400 cr from anchor investors before FPO
Vodafone Idea raises Rs 5,400 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO
Voda Idea CEO aims to reverse telco's subscriber decline with FPO fundraising efforts
"Successful FPO marks the beginning of Vodafone-Idea 2.0" says Kumar Mangalam Birla
Vodafone Idea FPO subscribed 1.1 times, retail investors fail to impress