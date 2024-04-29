KFin Technologies Q4 Net Profit Surges 31% to Rs 74 Crores
KFin Technologies' Q4 FY24 PAT rose 30.6% to Rs 74.5 crore, driven by business growth. Revenue surged 25% to Rs 228.34 crore. The company declared a dividend of Rs 5.75 per share. For FY24, revenue grew 16.3% to Rs 837.53 crore, and PAT increased 26% to Rs 246 crore.
- Country:
- India
Tech-driven financial services firm KFin Technologies on Monday reported a 30.6 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 74.5 crore for three months ended March 2024, driven by growth across business verticals.
In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 57 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the firm said in a statement.
Revenue from operations surged by 25 per cent to Rs 228.34 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year (FY) 2023-24, from Rs 183.13 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's board has declared a dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share for FY24. This is subject to shareholders' approval.
For the entire financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 837.53 crore, marking a jump of 16.3 per cent year-on-year and profit after tax was at Rs 246 crore in 2023-24, an increase of 26 per cent from the preceding fiscal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Aster board approves spl dividend of Rs 118 per share to shareholders
Japan opposition party to propose using BOJ's ETF dividends for child care
India failing to harness demographic dividend, says Raghuram Rajan
India failing to harness potential of democratic dividend: Raghuram Rajan
Google parent Alphabet announces first-ever dividend, shares soar