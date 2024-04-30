Left Menu

eta Aquariid meteor shower to put on spectacular sky show this weekend; next one in 2046

Updated: 30-04-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 11:07 IST
eta Aquariid meteor shower to put on spectacular sky show this weekend; next one in 2046
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter (@NASA)

Skywatchers are in for a celestial treat this week as the eta Aquariid meteor shower is likely to put on a spectacular sky show, with meteor rates reaching up to one per minute, NASA said on Monday.

The annual meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of May 4 into the morning of May 5. For those eager to catch this stellar show, May 2-6 could provide excellent skygazing opportunities.

The annual meteor shower stems from the debris streams left behind by Comet Halley. According to Bill Cooke, who leads the Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the next time the eta Aquariids will outburst is about 20 years from now, around 2046.

In 2022, the brightness of the full moon visually hampered the eta Aquariid meteor shower peak, but this year the new moon aligns with the peak nights, eliminating light interference and making the fainter meteors more visible.

The 2024 eta Aquariid meteor shower can be best viewed from 4 a.m. to dawn. Allow your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark and bring essentials such as warm clothing, a reclining chair, and perhaps a cup of coffee to enjoy the show comfortably.

