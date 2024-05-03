Delhi HC's move against oxytocin misuse hailed by city doctors

Doctors in the national capital have hailed the recent decision by the Delhi High Court of taking action against the use of oxytocin in dairy colonies, saying the administration of the hormone amounts to animal cruelty. The Delhi High Court, in response to a petition concerning the state of dairies in the national capital on Friday, directed authorities to take strict action against the use of oxytocin, labelling it as animal cruelty and a criminal offence.

Dr Atul Gogia from Ganga Ram Hospital emphasised the health risks associated with consuming dairy products from areas where there is improper disposal of garbage.

He warned of potential contamination leading to various infections, including jaundice and typhoid.

''It's important to ensure the hygiene of milk products before consumption as there are potential long-term effects of contamination, such as organ damage from heavy metals present in water,'' Gogia told PTI videos.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan Court has instructed the Delhi government's Department of Drugs Control to conduct weekly inspections and register cases, which will then be investigated by the police.

Additionally, the Intelligence Department of Delhi Police has been tasked with identifying the sources of oxytocin production, packaging, and distribution, with orders to take legal action as necessary.

''This was a very aware step taken by the High Court because dairies inject cows with a high dose of oxytocin to increase milk production, and then this oxytocin reaches humans through milk and milk products, which is harmful for the human body,'' Dr Swati said.

Doctor Sanjeev Bagai emphasised the critical nature of the court's decision, citing the significant medical, social, and ecological risks associated with waste dumps.

He underscored the potential health hazards posed by toxic substances released from such dumps, including methane and nitrogen compounds, which can lead to serious health conditions like cancer, lung disease, heart disease, and complications during pregnancy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)