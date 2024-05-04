Left Menu

Botanical Garden Metro Station Honored as 'Best Metro Station' on DMRC's 30th Anniversary

The Botanical Garden metro station won the awards of best station while Shastri Park depot was titled as the best metro depot, a statement issued by the DMRC on Friday said. Over 70 employees of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC won annual Managing Directors awards in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the last one year, officials said.

The Botanical Garden metro station won the awards of best station while Shastri Park depot was titled as the “best metro depot”, a statement issued by the DMRC on Friday said. Over 70 employees of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) won annual Managing Director's awards in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the last one year, officials said. The DMRC on Friday celebrated its 30th foundation day at Bharat Mandapam here. ''Priti Kumari, senior station manager, won the award of ‘metro woman of the year’, while ‘metro man of the year’ award went to Mohammad Abdussueb Ahamad, head traffic controller,” the statement said. ''Botanical Garden metro station won the awards of best metro station, while Shastri Park depot won the award of best metro depot. A special award for contribution to the use and promotion of Raj Bhasha was also given to Gopesh Kumar Verma, senior station manager,'' the statement stated. Vijendra Singh, assistant manager security, was among the recipients. According to the officials, a case of molestation was reported at the Mandi House Metro Station. He shared the details with the police and this action of Singh helped the police to work out a rather sensitive case. The DMRC opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on December 25, 2002. Presently, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 392.44 kms with 288 stations.

