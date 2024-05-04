Assam: Dima Hasao Braces for Heavy Precipitation, Alert Issued

An alert was issued in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Saturday, asking people not to venture out except for emergencies after the Met Department forecasted heavy rainfall in the area over the next 10 days, officials said.

Movement of heavy commercial vehicles along the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH-27 will be stopped from 8 pm on Saturday, with the traffic being diverted through alternative routes, they said.

In its forecast, the Met Department said heavy rainfall will lash the district from Sunday till May 15. ''This is an appeal to all the public in general not to venture out during rain other than for emergency or medical purposes. The public is hereby requested to be alert in case of any emergencies that may arise in the event of the occurrence of a disaster,'' the District Disaster Management Authority said in an advisory.

It also shared the contact numbers of the District Emergency Operation Centre, 03673-236324, 03673–1077 and 09435530412. Dima Hasao has been lashed by incessant rains over the last few days, throwing normal life out of gear. Schools in district headquarters Haflong were also closed.

