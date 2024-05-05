Left Menu

President Murmu graces Shimla's iconic water catchment sanctuary

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday went to the Shimla water catchment sanctuary, one of the first protected areas of the country. The sanctuary is known for its water harvesting and conservation plan, and is home to a rich variety of flora and fauna, a tweet from the account of the President Of India said on X.

President Murmu graces Shimla's iconic water catchment sanctuary
The president had arrived in Shimla on Saturday and is staying at the Rashtrapati Nivas near Mashobra, about 14 km from Shimla.

Earlier, Shimla District Magistrate Anupam Kashyap had said the president would leave for Delhi on May 8. On May 6, the president will grace the seventh convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala.

She will also offer prayers at Sankat Mochan and Tara Devi temples, take a stroll on the Mall Road, enjoy a cultural evening at the Gaiety Theatre and join the dinner in her honour at the Raj Bhawan on May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

