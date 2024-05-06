Left Menu

Severe Weather Lashes Bengaluru with Damaging Winds and Hail

Thunderstorms have hit Karnataka, including Bengaluru, with yellow alerts issued for several districts. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hailstorms have occurred in areas like Kolar and Anekal. Social media users have shared videos of the storm, which has brought relief from the dry spell in some areas. Weather experts predict a decrease in temperatures as the thunderstorms continue. However, in northern Karnataka, temperatures have reached a high of 47 degrees Celsius, with guidelines issued for lightning safety.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:50 IST
  • India

Just as Karnataka State Natural Disaster Centre (KSNDC) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, rain started lashing many parts of the state, including Bengaluru. Some places like Kolar and Anekal witnessed heavy gusty winds and hailstorms too.

According to KSNDC, Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya. Mysuru, Ramanagara and Tumakuru are the districts that have been issued yellow alerts for thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, netizens started posting videos of the thunderstorm in and around Bengaluru on various social media platforms.

Areas which were going through a long dry spell, are also receiving heavy to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms. Some parts of Bengaluru, like TC Palya, Electronic City, Bommasandra, Chandapure, and parts of Anekal taluk witnessed intense rains with hail storms.

Videos of rain in Gottigere, Aneka, Jigani and TC Palya areas are being circulated online.

Earlier, Karnataka Weather, a X page run by a group of weather enthusiasts, had predicted that summer thunderstorms will be back with good intensity from May 7, resulting in the decrease of temperatures back to normal in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, it continues to boil in the northern part of Karnataka where 14 constituencies go to poll. Raichur, one of the polling districts, experienced 47 degrees, the highest temperature recorded on May 6 in the last seven years, stated KSNDC.

KSNDMC has also issued guidelines for lightning -- a woman in Hosakote taluk had been struck dead by lightning on May 3.

Unplug all electric gadgets, don't stand under trees or windows and if caught in an open area, huddle in the ground, advised a series of video messages in Kannada released by KSNDMC as soon as the thunderstorms started.

The disaster management centre also said, post May 8, maximum temperatures are likely to come down by 2 to 3 degree Celsius across Karnataka.

