Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Giridih: IRB Jawan Loses Life, 10 Injured

In Giridih, Jharkhand, an IRB bus accident killed one jawan and injured 10, including four critically. The bus hit a divider while traveling from Giridih to Garhwa. The injured are being treated, while the deceased was identified as Vikas Bhagat of Lohardaga district.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:41 IST
Tragic Road Accident in Giridih: IRB Jawan Loses Life, 10 Injured
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old jawan of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) died, and 10 other personnel were injured after the bus carrying them hit a divider in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Hesla, around 150 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, when the bus was travelling to Garhwa from Giridih, they said.

"Four jawans, who were critically injured, have been referred to a Dhanbad hospital," a police officer said.

The other injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Bhagat, a resident of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024