Tragic Road Accident in Giridih: IRB Jawan Loses Life, 10 Injured

A 25-year-old jawan of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) died, and 10 other personnel were injured after the bus carrying them hit a divider in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Hesla, around 150 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, when the bus was travelling to Garhwa from Giridih, they said.

"Four jawans, who were critically injured, have been referred to a Dhanbad hospital," a police officer said.

The other injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Bhagat, a resident of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand.

