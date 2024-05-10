Left Menu

Early Monsoon Leads to Pleasant Temperatures in Pune

Unseasonal rains in Pune provided relief from the heat. Lohegaon received 58mm of rain, with other areas also experiencing rainfall. The rains caused 29 tree falls and a fire due to lightning. The IMD predicted more showers for Saturday.

Early Monsoon Leads to Pleasant Temperatures in Pune
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Unseasonal rains brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat to Pune city and the surrounding areas on Friday afternoon.

Lohegaon area in the city recorded the highest rainfall of 58 mm while Wadgaonsherri and Shivajinagar recorded 37.5 mm and 28 mm of rain, respectively, till 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

At least 29 incidents of tree fall due to the strong winds were recorded between 3.30 pm and 7 pm, the fire brigade said.

A tree caught fire after a lightning strike in Hadapsar area.

Showers were also likely on Saturday, the IMD release said.

