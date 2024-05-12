Reuters Science News Summary
Musk sees fourth flight of SpaceX's Starship in 3-5 weeks
SpaceX's Starship rocket, a futuristic vehicle designed to eventually carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, will probably have its fourth flight in 3-5 weeks, the company's Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday. "Objective is for the ship to get past max heating or at least further than last time," Musk said in response to a question about Starship.
