Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Musk sees fourth flight of SpaceX's Starship in 3-5 weeks

SpaceX's Starship rocket, a futuristic vehicle designed to eventually carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, will probably have its fourth flight in 3-5 weeks, the company's Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday. "Objective is for the ship to get past max heating or at least further than last time," Musk said in response to a question about Starship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)