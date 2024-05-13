Left Menu

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Profit Surges by 100% to Rs 1,245 Crore

Aditya Birla Capital's Q4 profit surged to Rs 1,245 crore, doubling its previous year's earnings. Excluding one-off items, profit rose by 33%. Total income grew to Rs 10,964 crore. The company's financial services businesses include NBFC, housing finance, asset management, and insurance. Total assets under management rose by 21%, while total premium increased by 18%.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 19:25 IST
Aditya Birla Capital on Monday reported a two-fold rise in profit to Rs 1,245 crore on a consolidated basis for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 609 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated profit after tax, excluding one-off items (sale of shares in AMC through OFS in Q4 FY24), grew 33 per cent to Rs 812 crore in the quarter, it said.

The total consolidated income of the company grew to Rs 10,964 crore in the quarter from Rs 8,052 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) said in a regulatory filing.

The company is present in non-banking finance (NBFC) business, housing finance, asset management, and life and general insurance, among others.

ABCL is the holding company for the financial services businesses of Aditya Birla Group.

The total assets under management (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) rose 21 per cent to Rs 4,36,442 crore, it said.

The total premium (life insurance and health insurance) grew by 18 per cent to Rs 20,961 crore in FY24.

