Himachal's Hydro Project Reveals Leakage During Testing, Raises Concerns and Calls for New Project Evaluation

The 25-megawatt Lambadug hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh suffered leakage during the test phase as well, before it's penstock leaked on May 10, causing significant damage to property in Multhan village in Kangra district, according to an independent fact-finding team of environmentalists.

The three-member team of Himdhara Environment Research and Action Collective reached the area last Saturday to document the testimonies of the affected people and ascertain the damage.

The team found that gushing muddy water from the leaking penstock of the hydro project affected around 80 families in the village and demanded a complete moratorium on new projects of 25 MW and above capacity.

The team also recommended a safety audit of all existing operational hydropower and mega projects in the state.

The project, constructed on the Lambadug river, is one among 40 projects in different stages of commissioning, construction, and planning on the Beas river and its tributaries.

Nineteen of these projects are of 25 MW and above capacity with significant underground and surface excavation.

The project, being executed by Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited, had suffered leakage during the testing phase too. However, the volume of water was not large, and people were assured that the project would be operational only after all safety measures were taken.

The May 10 incident affected nearly a 300-metre stretch of Multhan market and about 4 hectares of farmland. The foundations and lower stories of the structures in the affected area are covered in 6 feet of muck, the team found.

They said water leakage continues despite the claim of project authorities that the reservoir had been completely drained. Water is leaking from near the pressure shaft and the penstock below the forebay.

