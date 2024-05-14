Left Menu

Record-Breaking Heat: Northern Hemisphere Experiences Its Hottest Summer in Over Two Millennia

2023's Northern Hemisphere non-tropical summer was the hottest in 2,000 years, according to a Nature study. The warming trend, attributed to increased carbon emissions, highlights the urgency of reducing them. Researchers analyzed weather station data and climate models to reconstruct summer temperatures in the region. The 2023 summer exceeded pre-instrumental average temperatures by 2.2 degrees Celsius, surpassing the coldest reconstructed summer of 536 CE. The findings indicate the unparalleled nature of current warming, emphasizing the need for immediate action in mitigating climate change.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:16 IST
The 2023 summer was the hottest in non-tropical regions of the Northern Hemisphere in the past 2,000 years, new research published in the journal Nature has found.

Researchers said while this warming trend could not be applied globally, the findings demonstrated the ''unparalleled nature of present-day warming'', and pressed for urgent action in reducing carbon emissions.

Analysing data from weather-monitoring stations, the researchers found that land temperatures in the non-tropical regions of the Northern Hemisphere was over 2 degrees Celsius higher in the summer of 2023 than the average of instrumental recordings between 1850 and 1900 CE.

For analysing warming patterns over the past 2,000 years, the researchers, including those at Johannes Gutenberg University, Germany, combined multiple climate models to ''reconstruct'' the Northern Hemisphere summer in the non-tropical regions.

The team found that the 2023 summer temperatures exceeded the average of those before the use of instruments for the years 1-1890 CE by 2.2 degrees Celsius. This was warmer than the coldest reconstructed summer of 536 CE, when temperatures were influenced by a volcanic eruption, the study said.

