Left Menu

BLS International Services Records Rs 85 Crore Profit in Q4

BLS International Services reported an 11% increase in net profit to Rs 85.5 crore for the March quarter, despite flat revenue. The profit rise is attributed to reduced partner dependency and increased operational control. The board recommended a final dividend of 0.50 paise per share, bringing the total dividend for FY24 to Re 1 per share. Shikhar Aggarwal has been re-appointed as Joint Managing Director for 3 years from June 17, 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 21:38 IST
BLS International Services Records Rs 85 Crore Profit in Q4
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Visa service provider BLS International Services on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 85.5 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 77.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue remained flat at Rs 447.7 crore for the March quarter in FY24 as against Rs 448.6 crore in the same period a year ago, BLS International Services said in a regulatory filing.

The moderation in revenue growth was due to lower volumes in some key regions, attributed to the Ramadan festival from March 10, 2024 to April 9, 2024, it said.

The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 50 per cent (or 0.50 paise) per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each.

With an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share already paid, the total dividend for FY24 stood at Re 1 per share The board has approved the re-appointment of Shikhar Aggarwal as Joint Managing Director of the company for 3 years with effect from June 17, 2024.

BLS International Services Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said, ''Our profitability will further be bolstered by our ongoing efforts to transform our business model, reducing dependency on partners, and taking greater control of our operations.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024