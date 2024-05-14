BLS International Services Records Rs 85 Crore Profit in Q4
BLS International Services reported an 11% increase in net profit to Rs 85.5 crore for the March quarter, despite flat revenue. The profit rise is attributed to reduced partner dependency and increased operational control. The board recommended a final dividend of 0.50 paise per share, bringing the total dividend for FY24 to Re 1 per share. Shikhar Aggarwal has been re-appointed as Joint Managing Director for 3 years from June 17, 2024.
Visa service provider BLS International Services on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 85.5 crore for the March quarter.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 77.7 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's consolidated revenue remained flat at Rs 447.7 crore for the March quarter in FY24 as against Rs 448.6 crore in the same period a year ago, BLS International Services said in a regulatory filing.
The moderation in revenue growth was due to lower volumes in some key regions, attributed to the Ramadan festival from March 10, 2024 to April 9, 2024, it said.
The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 50 per cent (or 0.50 paise) per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each.
With an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share already paid, the total dividend for FY24 stood at Re 1 per share The board has approved the re-appointment of Shikhar Aggarwal as Joint Managing Director of the company for 3 years with effect from June 17, 2024.
BLS International Services Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said, ''Our profitability will further be bolstered by our ongoing efforts to transform our business model, reducing dependency on partners, and taking greater control of our operations.''
