India's exports rise slightly to USD 34.99 bn in April

India's exports rose slightly to $34.99 billion in April 2024, while imports jumped to $54.09 billion. The trade deficit widened to $19.1 billion. Despite the March decline, the government remains optimistic about the new fiscal year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's merchandise exports in April 2024 marginally rose to USD 34.99 billion from USD 34.62 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Imports too increased to USD 54.09 billion from USD 49.06 billion in April 2023.

Trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month stood at USD 19.1 billion.

Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the figures show that the new fiscal year started on a good note and hoped that it continues.

In March 2024, the outbound shipments dipped to USD 41.68 billion from USD 41.96 billion a year ago.

