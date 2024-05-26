Left Menu

Mamata condoles Rajkot blaze deaths

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the deaths of several people in a massive fire in Gujarats Rajkot.She extended her condolences to the bereaved families.Shocked to know about the devastating fire at Rajkot, Gujarat, resulting in tragic loss of several lives.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 00:02 IST
Mamata condoles Rajkot blaze deaths
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the deaths of several people in a massive fire in Gujarat's Rajkot.

She extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

''Shocked to know about the devastating fire at Rajkot, Gujarat, resulting in tragic loss of several lives. The fire at the game zone has reportedly trapped many others which is also unnerving,'' Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

''My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy. My sincere condolences,'' she added.

At least 27 persons, including four children under the age of 12, were killed in a massive fire that swept through a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, officials said, adding the death toll is likely to go up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024