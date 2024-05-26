Mamata condoles Rajkot blaze deaths

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the deaths of several people in a massive fire in Gujarat's Rajkot.

She extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

''Shocked to know about the devastating fire at Rajkot, Gujarat, resulting in tragic loss of several lives. The fire at the game zone has reportedly trapped many others which is also unnerving,'' Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

''My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy. My sincere condolences,'' she added.

At least 27 persons, including four children under the age of 12, were killed in a massive fire that swept through a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, officials said, adding the death toll is likely to go up.

