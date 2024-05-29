Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Small Business Harm and Vaccine Concerns at Kullu Rally

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of harming small and medium businesses, including the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a Rs 52-crore donation from a manufacturer.

She said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, poor women in the state will get Rs 10,000 every month --- Rs 8,500 as promised in the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and Rs 1,500 promised by the party's government in Himachal Pradesh. Gandhi was speaking at a public rally seeking support for Congress's candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh.

