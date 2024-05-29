Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Small Business Harm and Vaccine Concerns at Kullu Rally

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of damaging small and medium businesses, including tourism in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking in Kullu, she alleged Covid vaccine-related deaths and criticized BJP's financial dealings. Promises were made for financial aid to poor women if the INDIA bloc gains power.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of harming small and medium businesses, including the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a Rs 52-crore donation from a manufacturer.

She said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, poor women in the state will get Rs 10,000 every month --- Rs 8,500 as promised in the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and Rs 1,500 promised by the party's government in Himachal Pradesh. Gandhi was speaking at a public rally seeking support for Congress's candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

