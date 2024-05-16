Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Soaked in Relief: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Quenches Summer Thirst

Chennai received light to moderate showers, while southern and western Tamil Nadu are forecast for heavy rainfall until May 20. The rainfall is due to a cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and troughs in the region. Pattukottai, Singampunari, and Mannargudi recorded significant rainfall in the past 24 hours. Several areas in southern, western, and Cauvery Delta districts have received rainfall this week. The Southwest Monsoon is expected to start in Kerala on May 31.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:46 IST
In a respite from the sweltering heat, Chennai and its nearby districts received light to moderate showers on Thursday, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in parts of southern and western Tamil Nadu till May 20.

The intermittent overnight rainfall activity resumed in the morning, bringing cheer to the people of Chennai. Several other regions of Tamil Nadu too received moderate to heavy showers, including the delta areas of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur besides Sivaganga in the southern part of the state.

In a bulletin, the IMD said Wednesday's cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Sri Lanka now lay over Comorin area and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coast.

The east-west trough now runs from the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and the trough from South Interior Karnataka to East Vidarbha has become less marked.

Till May 20, light to moderate rain is likely at many places of the state with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places. For the same period, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely in southern, central and western parts of the state. Pattukottai (Thanjavur) received 16 cm rain and Singampunari (Sivaganga) 14 cm and Mannargudi (Tiruvarur) 13 cm during the 24-hour period, that ended at 8.30 am on May 16.

A number of areas in southern and western Tamil Nadu as well as the Cauvery Delta districts have been receiving rainfall during this week.

Kovilankulam in Virudhunagar district received 8 cm rain, Udumalaipettai in Tiruppur district 6 cm and Kilanilai (Pudukottai) and Thangachimadam (Ramanathapuram) 5 cm each during the 24-hour duration that ended at 8.30 am on May 15. This year, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to begin on May 31 in Kerala.

