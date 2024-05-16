Sirsa in Haryana sizzles at 46.2 deg C as heat wave sweeps Haryana, Punjab

Sirsa was the hottest place in Haryana, recording a maximum temperature at blistering 46.2 degrees Celsius as heat wave swept the state and neighbouring Punjab on Thursday. While hot weather conditions prevailed in most parts of the two states, their common capital Chandigarh recorded a high of 41.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar sizzled at a high 44.2 degrees Celcius, while Mahendragarh and Rohtak also reeled under sweltering heat as the mercury settled at a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius and 42.6 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report by the meteorological centre here.

Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and Ambala recorded a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius, the report said.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, while Faridkot recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 42.3 degrees Celsius in Patiala, 42.5 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and 42.3 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana.

Gurdaspur recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius while Mohali registered a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius.

