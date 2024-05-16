Left Menu

Mumbai institute likely to submit report on hoarding crash in 7 days; petrol pump under lens

Mumbai institute likely to submit report on hoarding crash in 7 days; petrol pump under lens

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 22:33 IST
Mumbai institute likely to submit report on hoarding crash in 7 days; petrol pump under lens
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai-based technological institute, asked to find out the reasons behind the collapse of a massive hoarding in suburban Ghatkopar, is expected to submit its report within seven days, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said on Thursday.

As many as 16 persons died and 75 others were injured after the hoarding, measuring 120 feet x 120 feet in size, crashed onto a nearby petrol pump during a dust storm and unseasonal rains on Monday evening.

After the tragedy, the BMC asked the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to find out the reasons behind the crash.

A team of VJTI experts visited the petrol pump the day after the crash and inspected the hoarding's location, collected samples of soil and material used for the structure's foundation and took necessary measurements as well, they said.

The officials said the institute affiliated with the University of Mumbai is expected to submit its finding within a week.

Civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said the VJTI will submit its technical report to determine whether there was any issue with the billboard's foundation and stability.

As per BMC officials, ''foundation failure'' could be the reason for the collapse of the hoarding erected on a piece of land in possession of the Government Railway Police (GRP) as it was not deep enough.

Rakhi Jadhav, a former corporator of the NCP (SP), has claimed the petrol pump and the hoarding had come up on marshy land.

The BMC is going to ascertain if a valid licence was taken from civic authorities to run the fuel station.

In a release, civic commissioner Gagrani warned of appropriate action against the petrol pump, located in Ghatkopar's Chheda Nagar, if it was found to be operating without a valid licence.

Gagrani said a provisional licence was granted for the construction of the fuel facility.

''Any business in the metropolis requires a prescribed license from the BMC. Accordingly, a provisional license was also granted for the construction of a petrol pump at the site,'' said the IAS officer.

''The civic body will check whether a prescribed licence was obtained (by the fuel station's operator) to run the petrol pump. Appropriate action will be taken if there was no licence,'' Gagrani warned.

Meanwhile, the Director General of GRP (which possessed the land on which the hoarding was installed) has submitted a report on the crash to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), officials said.

Though findings of the report were not disclosed, the officials said it contains details of the circumstances in which the tragedy took place, the process of construction of a petrol pump on GRP land and bidding for installing a giant billboard near the fuel station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024