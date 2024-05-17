Left Menu

"Showers on the Horizon: Karnataka to Expect Rain on May 18"

Bengaluru is likely to see light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with temperatures between 30°C and 22°C within the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamrajanagara, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts between May 17 and 21, with gusty winds in some areas. Moderate rain is likely in Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Ramanagara, and Vijayanagara districts. Light to moderate rain may also occur in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir districts.

Updated: 17-05-2024 17:17 IST
While a few districts of Karnataka are expected to see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 30°C to 22°C in the next 24 hours.

Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamrajanagara, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfalls between May 17 and 21, said C S Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru.

According to IMD, some places in Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya and Tumukuru districts will also witness, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on May 18.

Moderate rain and thundershowers are also likely in Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Ramanagara and Vijayanagara districts.

IMD also predicts light to moderate rain very likely at some places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts.

On May 16, Channagiri in Davanagere district received the highest rainfall of 6 cm.

