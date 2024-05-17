Left Menu

PSB Merger & Privatization: Silence Until LS Polls End

It will not be appropriate to comment on the merger or privatisation of Public Sector Banks PSBs since the Lok Sabha Elections are underway, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi said on Friday. Elections are going on, it is not appropriate to comment on such issues, Joshi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:15 IST
PSB Merger & Privatization: Silence Until LS Polls End
  • Country:
  • India

It will not be appropriate to comment on the merger or privatisation of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) since the Lok Sabha Elections are underway, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi said on Friday. The clarification was sought after media reports suggesting the government could plan merger of PSBs instead of privatisation. ''Elections are going on, it is not appropriate to comment on such issues,'' Joshi said. The government in the past had done consolidation of PSBs in two tranches.

The mega consolidation, which took effect from April 1, 2020, saw 10 PSBs consolidate into four -- Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India merged with Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank merged with Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank merged with Union Bank of India; and Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank.

Prior to this mega consolidation, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank merged with Bank of Baroda with effect from April 1, 2019. Asked on the RBI's recent circular on higher provisioning for under-construction infrastructure projects, Joshi said these are draft guidelines and stakeholder consultation is on.

Industry bodies like Indian Banks' Association and other bodies will be sending their comments and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) will submit its opinion if required during the course of consultation, he said.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed that banks set aside a provision of 5 per cent of the loan amount for infrastructure projects at the construction phase.

This will be reduced to 2.5 per cent once the project gets operational and will be cut further to 1 per cent when the project receives adequate cash flow to repay its obligations.

At present, lenders are required to have a provision of 0.4 per cent on project loans that are not overdue or stressed.

Earlier speaking at the CII Annual Business Meeting here, Joshi said India is expected to become the third largest economy in the world in the next three years.

India, presently, is the fifth largest economy in the world with an estimated GDP of USD 3.7 trillion and is expected to become USD 5 trillion in the next three years, he said.

On the account aggregators scheme, he said, the DFS is in talks with the RBI to make the scheme far more successful and more secure.

Account aggregators are entities that enable financial data sharing from Financial Information Providers to Financial Information Users, based on the consent from customers.

Sharing data on disbursement under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), he said Rs 2.68 lakh crore loan has been disbursed to about 1.19 crore beneficiaries.

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May 2020, to mitigate the distress caused by the Covid-19-induced lockdown by providing credit to different sectors, especially MSMEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
3
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024