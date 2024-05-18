Hubble telescope captures triple-star star system | Check out this breathtaking image

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled a stunning new image that showcases a mesmerizing triple-star system nestled within the glowing embrace of a reflection nebula, about 550 light-years away from Earth.

This captivating scene reveals a trio of dazzling stars, known as HP Tau, HP Tau G2, and HP Tau G3, blazing from a hollowed-out cavity within the nebula.

HP Tau is a young variable star classified as a T Tauri star - a star less than 10 million years old compared to our Sun's 4.6 billion years. Unlike our Sun, T Tauri stars haven't yet ignited the process of nuclear fusion in their cores. However, they are on the cusp of stellar adulthood, slowly evolving into hydrogen-burning stars similar to our Sun.

T Tauri stars, still wrapped in the leftover gas and dust of their formation, offer astronomers a peek into the very first steps of a star's life.

This image, captured by Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), is a testament to humanity's ongoing quest to understand the birth and evolution of stars. By studying these stellar nurseries, astronomers gain valuable insights into the processes that shape the mysterious universe.

Astronauts installed Wide Field Camera 3 onto Hubble 15 years ago this week!It still captures stunning views of our universe, like this new image of HP Tau – a triple-star system lighting up clouds of gas and dust around it, located 550 light-years away: https://t.co/E1vDCTYORV pic.twitter.com/U9YC8zTIEr — Hubble (@NASAHubble) May 15, 2024

Launched in 1990, Hubble is one of the most versatile and impactful space observatories ever built. It operates above Earth's atmosphere, capturing crisp and detailed images of stars, galaxies, and other celestial objects. Data gathered by the telescope has revolutionized our understanding of the universe, from the birth of stars to the expansion of the cosmos.