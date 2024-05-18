Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Gurugram slum, 65 shanties gutted

About 65 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in local slum cluster in sector 65 here on Saturday, a fire official said.Initial investigations have revealed the cause of the fire was a cooking gas leakage, the official said.According to police, a fire broke out in the sector 65 area around 10 am.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-05-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 21:27 IST
Fire breaks out in Gurugram slum, 65 shanties gutted
  • Country:
  • India

About 65 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in local slum cluster in sector 65 here on Saturday, a fire official said.

Initial investigations have revealed the cause of the fire was a cooking gas leakage, the official said.

According to police, a fire broke out in the sector 65 area around 10 am. Five fire engines were immediately pressed into the service, they said, adding that the blaze was brought under control but 65 shanties were gutted. There were no casualties or burn injuries reported, the police said.

After receiving the information, DCP South Siddhant Jain and his team reached the spot and evacuated many people, including small children, from the shanties.

A senior police officer said these shanties were built by three persons -- Ombir, Shyambir and Sagar, residents of Ramgarh village -- who later handed them over to contractor Hamid, a native of West Bengal. Hamid used to rent out these shanties to migrants, charging Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month, the officer said.

''During investigations, it was revealed that this entire construction was done illegally and no safety norms were followed. This incident happened due to the negligence of these people and an FIR has been registered against these four individuals under the relevant sections of the IPC at sector 65 police station,'' DCP Jain said.

Two weeks back, 300 huts in sector 54 were also gutted in a similar incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024