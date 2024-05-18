Left Menu

Mumbai Police Deploys 30,000 Cops for Smooth Lok Sabha Election Voting

Nearly 30,000 police personnel will be on duty in Mumbai to ensure smooth voting during the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. The force includes 2,752 officers and 27,460 cops, along with additional support from home guards and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 19:45 IST
Mumbai Police Deploys 30,000 Cops for Smooth Lok Sabha Election Voting
The Mumbai police will press into service nearly 30,000 cops to ensure smooth voting during the Lok Sabha elections in the city, officials said on Saturday.

The six constituencies in Mumbai and seven others in Maharashtra will go to polls in the fifth phase of general elections on May 20.

According to a police official, 2,752 officers and 27,460 cops, including personnel from three units of the riot control police, will be on bandobast duty on election day in the metropolis, where polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm. The official said that five officers in the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and 77 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) will be leading various teams during the bandobast.

About 5,000 policemen, 6,200 home guards and 36 units of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will also brought from outside for the voting day, he said. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has appealed to citizens to cast their vote, he added.

