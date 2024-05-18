Mumbai Police Deploys 30,000 Cops for Smooth Lok Sabha Election Voting

The Mumbai police will press into service nearly 30,000 cops to ensure smooth voting during the Lok Sabha elections in the city, officials said on Saturday.

The six constituencies in Mumbai and seven others in Maharashtra will go to polls in the fifth phase of general elections on May 20.

According to a police official, 2,752 officers and 27,460 cops, including personnel from three units of the riot control police, will be on bandobast duty on election day in the metropolis, where polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm. The official said that five officers in the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and 77 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) will be leading various teams during the bandobast.

About 5,000 policemen, 6,200 home guards and 36 units of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will also brought from outside for the voting day, he said. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has appealed to citizens to cast their vote, he added.

