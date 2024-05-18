Left Menu

Virat Kohli needs 76 runs to become first player to score 8000 runs in IPL

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli needs 76 runs to become the first cricketer to score 8000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 16:14 IST
Virat Kohli needs 76 runs to become first player to score 8000 runs in IPL
Virat Kohli. (Picture: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli needs 76 runs to become the first cricketer to score 8000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli can achieve the milestone in RCB's upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

As of now, Kohli has scored 7924 runs at a strike rate of 131.8 after playing 250 matches and 242 innings in IPL. He slammed 8 centuries and 55 fifties. The Indian talisman batter has always displayed a stupendous performance on May 18. Earlier he scored two centuries and one fifty on this date.

In the 2013 season of the IPL, the 35-year-old scored a half-century on May 18 against CSK. He played an unbeaten 56-run knock from 29 balls during the match. His first century on May 18 came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2016 when he hammered 113 runs from 50 balls in Bengaluru. While his last ton on this day came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2023, he played a 100-run knock from 63 balls. In IPL 2024, Kohli leads the race of players with the most runs and is a strong contender for the Orange Cap, scoring 661 runs at a strike rate of 155.16 after taking part in 13 matches.

Currently in IPL 2024 standings, the Bengaluru-based franchise stand in seventh place with 12 points and have a +0.387. In the 17th season of the tournament, RCB won 6 matches after playing 13 games. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK hold fourth place on the IPL 2024 table with 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.528 after winning 7 of 13 matches.

To replace the Super Kings in the top four and qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB need to win the match on Saturday by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024