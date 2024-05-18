Fire breaks out at south Delhi's restaurant

A fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Saturday evening, officials said.

A call was received at 10.10 pm and five fire tenders have been pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

The fire has been reported from a restaurant at M Block in Greater Kailash Part 2, the official said.

Rescue operations are underway, they added.

