Furry Surf Stars: Dogs Ride the Waves in Spain's Surfing Contest

Dogs shred waves in northern Spain surfing contest

Dozens of furry surfers and their human companions hit the beach in northern Spain over the weekend for the annual European dog surfing championship. Baloo and Ghost, a pair of Weimaraners, shredded the waves with their owner, 13-time Spanish bodysurf champion Deva Martin Solar.

