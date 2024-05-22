Furry Surf Stars: Dogs Ride the Waves in Spain's Surfing Contest
Dogs and their human companions took to the beach in northern Spain for the European dog surfing championship. Notable surfers included Weimaraners Baloo and Ghost, along with their owner, 13-time Spanish bodysurf champion Deva Martin Solar.
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2024 02:26 IST
