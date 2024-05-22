Furry Surf Stars: Dogs Ride the Waves in Spain's Surfing Contest

Left Menu

Dogs and their human companions took to the beach in northern Spain for the European dog surfing championship. Notable surfers included Weimaraners Baloo and Ghost, along with their owner, 13-time Spanish bodysurf champion Deva Martin Solar.

Dogs shred waves in northern Spain surfing contest

Dozens of furry surfers and their human companions hit the beach in northern Spain over the weekend for the annual European dog surfing championship. Baloo and Ghost, a pair of Weimaraners, shredded the waves with their owner, 13-time Spanish bodysurf champion Deva Martin Solar.

