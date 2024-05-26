Devastating Tornadoes Ravage Texas and Surrounding States

Authorities say two children are among at least people 11 people who are dead after tornadoes and powerful storms plowed across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Emergency crews scrambled Sunday to hard-hit communities after severe weather marched across the region overnight. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power and officials said multiple people were injured. In Texas, the sheriff of Cooke County said two children, ages 2 and 5, were among seven people killed in the rural county. Storms also destroyed a nearby truck stop where dozens of people had rushed to take shelter.

