Unseasonal Rains Wreak Havoc in Marathwada: 7 Dead, 700 Houses Damaged

Unseasonal rains in Marathwada over the past two days have resulted in seven fatalities, damage to over 700 houses, and the loss of 53 animals across Beed, Dharashiv, and Latur districts. Crops spanning 24.3 hectares were also destroyed due to the unexpected showers.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-05-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 17:33 IST
Seven persons have died in rain-related incidents as unseasonal showers lashed parts of Marathwada in the last two days, an official said on Monday.

As per a report shared by the divisional commissionerate, unseasonal rains were witnessed in Beed, Dharashiv, and Latur districts in 48 hours.

Crops on 24.3 hectares of land were destroyed, and 53 animals have died in these districts due to rains, the report stated.

Three deaths were reported in Latur, while Beed and Dharashiv saw two casualties each, it said.

More than 700 houses were damaged in the rains over the weekend, the report stated.

