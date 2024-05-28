Cyclone Remal Causes Havoc in Meghalaya: Over 500 Injured and Two Dead

Two persons died and over 500 others were injured as heavy rain lashed Meghalaya in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said on Tuesday.

One death was reported from East Jaintia Hills and another in a car accident in East Khasi Hills district, they said.

The relentless downpour in the past 24 hours has affected around 17 villages and damaged several houses, a State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) report said. Landslides were reported on the Shillong-Mawlai Bypass and at Bivar Road in Oakland, while flashfloods took place in Langkyrding, Pynthorbah, Polo, Sawfurlong and Demseiniong areas, it said.

Nearly 500 people were injured in rain-related incidents across the state, including North Garo Hills, the "worst-affected" district, where 125 houses have been damaged, a senior SDMA officer told PTI. In East Khasi Hills, roads, schools and houses were flooded following a rise in water levels in river Wah Umkhrah, the officials said.

Several trees and electrical wires were uprooted in different parts of Shillong city, they said.

Relief and rescue operations are underway, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)