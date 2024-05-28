Scorching Heatwave Hits Jammu: Record Temperatures and Water Scarcity

Mercury continued its upward trend in Jammu on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at the season's highest 43.6 degrees Celsius, 4.5 notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature, however, was below normal at 23.6 degrees Celsius, said the Meteorological department.

The heatwave conditions will continue in Jammu for the next seven days, the met said. The region has been reeling under an extreme heatwave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40 degrees Celsius since May 16. Because of the heatwave, the administration has pressed into service water tankers to sprinkle water jets on the city roads. ''There will be no respite in heatwave or hot and dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu Division during next seven days,'' an advisory issued by the department said. The advisory predicted a likely slight relief from May 30 to June 2 in most parts of the Kashmir division and some hilly areas of the Jammu division. Another spell of heatwave is expected to return from June 3 to 5, it said. The department has also urged residents to take precautions such as carrying water outside and cover heads. ''People going to work should avoid being outdoors between 12 to 3 pm due to the high prevalence of harmful radiation. If necessary, they should carry water, cover their heads, and wear light-coloured clothing to mitigate the effects of the heatwave,'' MeT official S C Sharma said. Sharma advised the elderly to remain indoors in cool environments and avoid exerting during the day. The Board of School Education has also adjusted school timings to protect children from the extreme heat, ensuring they attend school during cooler hours, he added. ''Temperatures in Jammu typically range from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius between May 15 and June 15. However, they may rise even higher in the coming days,'' Sharma said.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar capital city settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, 6.5 notches above the normal. While Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishnodevi shrine, recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius, Leh city recorded 20.8 degrees Celsius. Power and water crises have hit several parts of Jammu city, prompting the administration to set up control rooms and nodal officers to address a chain of complaints pouring in from the public.

The city saw protests at various places against the power cuts and lack of water.

