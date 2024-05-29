Left Menu

Blaze Ravages 17 Cars in Madhu Vihar Parking Lot

A fire broke out in a civic authority-run parking lot in New Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, damaging 17 cars. The fire was controlled within four hours by nine fire tenders. No injuries were reported. A second fire incident damaged five shops in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk the same night.

Seventeen cars were gutted by fire that broke out at a civic authority-run parking lot in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Wednesday, officials said.

No one got injured in the incident that was reported at 1.17 am. Nine fire tenders were pressed into service and they controlled the blaze in four hours, an official from Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The cars belonged to the locals who used to park their vehicles in the parking lot on rent basis, the official said, adding that 17 cars, including an SUV, were damaged in the fire.

''Some vehicles were damaged but we managed to save the rest. There were no injuries in the incident,'' DFS officer Yashwant Meena said.

According to a police officer, it is suspected that the incident could be a result of some fire in bushes in the parking lot.

A case is being registered and further probe is underway, he said.

In another incident, five shops were damaged in a fire that broke out in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on Wednesday, officials said.

According to another DFS official, a call regarding the blaze near Fatehpuri Masjid was received at 3.12 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused by 5 am, he said.

