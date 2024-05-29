UNICEF Ramping up Emergency Response Following Landslide in Papua New Guinea

UNICEF is ramping up its emergency response after last Friday's devastating landslide in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea (PNG), which has killed hundreds, destroyed crucial infrastructure, and left thousands homeless.

The PNG Defence Force is leading search and recovery operations under extremely difficult conditions, with unstable terrain and damaged roads hindering access to the affected areas.

“We are working closely with Papua New Guinean authorities and community organizations to provide vital support to the survivors of this terrible disaster,” said UNICEF Representative Angela Kearney. “It’s now clear that over 40 percent of those impacted are children under the age of 16 who have been deeply traumatized by the loss of their families, homes, and livelihoods.”

As part of its initial response, UNICEF has distributed hygiene and dignity kits, including buckets, jerrycans, soap, reusable sanitary pads, multipurpose cloths, and other essential items prepositioned with the local Provincial Health Authority.

UNICEF has also participated in rapid assessments to determine the broader needs in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), education, child protection, health, and nutrition for the affected communities. Evacuation centers, supported by local authorities and the PNG Defence Force, are providing essential services and support to those displaced by the disaster.