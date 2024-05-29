Delhi Scorches Under Record-Breaking Heatwave

Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in 79 years, according to official data.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed that Delhi's maximum temperature was 46.7 degrees Celsius on June 1945.

At 46.8 degrees Celsius, the Safdarjung observatory recorded its highest temperature six notches above the season's average on Wednesday.

