Fiery Spectacle: Grindavik Volcano Eruption Triggers Blue Lagoon Evacuation
On May 29, a volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted near Grindavik, leading to the evacuation of the area and the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The eruption followed a series of earthquakes, and lava spewed 50 meters into the sky from a fissure one kilometer long.
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted on Wednesday, spewing red streams of lava in the latest display of nature's power, triggering the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
The eruption began in the early afternoon following a series of earthquakes north of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was also evacuated.
The Met Office said lava was shooting about 50 meters (165 feet) into the sky from a fissure about 1 kilometer (1,100 yards) long. The Blue Lagoon thermal spa was evacuated before the eruption began, national broadcaster RUV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
