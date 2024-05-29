Left Menu

Rajasthan Battles Scorching Heat: Relief Expected Soon

Intense heat conditions continue in Rajasthan despite a slight drop in temperatures. Pilani recorded the highest temperature at 48.2°C. Relief is expected from June 1, with temperatures likely to fall below 45°C. The state government prioritizes easy drinking water accessibility amid the crisis.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:08 IST
Rajasthan Battles Scorching Heat: Relief Expected Soon
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Intense heat conditions prevailed in Rajasthan despite the maximum temperatures falling by one to three degree Celsius, the local weather office said on Wednesday.

Pilani town in Jhunjhunu district was recorded as the hottest place with 48.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu, where the day temperature was 47.7 degrees Celsius.

Radheyshyam Sharma, director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said a fall in maximum temperature by one to three degrees Celsius was observed at many places.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in some parts of Jaipur, Bikaner and Bharatpur divisions from May 31 to June 2 and respite from scorching heat is expected from June 1, during which the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded below 45 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, Sharma said.

The day temperature in Alwar reached 47.5 degrees Celsius, in Banasthali (Tonk) 47.2 degrees Celsius, in Phalodi 47 degrees Celsius, in Ganganagar 46.9 degrees Celsius and in Jaipur 46 degrees Celsius, according to the centre.

The weather department has issued red and orange alert for severe heatwave in some parts of the state for the next 48 hours.

''There is a strong possibility of reduction in the intensity of heat from May 31,'' Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that easy availability of drinking water to the public is the top priority of his government in this weather.

The chief minister inspected two pump houses and instructed officials for uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

After inspecting the pump house at Ramniwas Garden here, he said, ''There will be no problem of electricity and water and the public will not face any problem.'' Later, Sharma posted on X, ''Easy availability of drinking water to the general public is the top priority of our government.'' ''Our government is continuously working in mission mode to provide relief to the common people from the increasing heat in summer,'' he added. The Congress has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government over the electricity and drinking water crisis amid the scorching heat in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024