LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Six in Thane Eatery

An LPG cylinder exploded at a Chinese food eatery in Dombivli, Thane on Wednesday evening, injuring six people, two seriously. The explosion led to a fire, which was quickly extinguished by three fire engines. The injured are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons were injured, two of them seriously, when an LPG cylinder exploded at an eatery at Dombivli in the district on Wednesday evening, fire brigade officials said.

A fire also broke out after the incident at a Chinese food joint on Tandon road around 5 pm, they said. Three fire engines of the local civic body rushed to the spot and put out the fire within half an hour, officials said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

