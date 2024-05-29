Left Menu

Tragic Tiger Attack Claims Woman's Life in TATR Buffer Zone

A 32-year-old woman named Chanda Chikram was fatally attacked by a tiger in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. The incident occurred while she was collecting firewood. Her husband received immediate assistance of Rs 50,000, and the forest department installed a trap camera to monitor the tiger’s movements.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:45 IST
Tragic Tiger Attack Claims Woman's Life in TATR Buffer Zone
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Wednesday.

The big cat attacked Chanda Chikram when she was collecting firewood in Dewala beat of Mohurli Forest Range on Tuesday, he said.

The body was sent for autopsy and the woman's husband was given an immediate assistance of Rs 50,000, he said.

The forest department has installed a trap camera at the spot to track the tiger's movement and has appealed to villagers to avoid visiting forested patches, said Kushagra Pathak, deputy director of buffer zone of TATR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024