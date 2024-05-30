Over $1 Billion invested in cyclone relief, resilience and emergency preparedness

Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell unveil Budget 2024's comprehensive package of initiatives aimed at facilitating the reconstruction and fortification of communities ravaged by Cyclone Gabrielle and the 2023 Auckland Anniversary floods. With a keen focus on bolstering New Zealand's emergency preparedness, the budget allocation surpasses $1 billion, underscoring the government's unwavering commitment to supporting affected regions and fortifying national resilience against future calamities.

A significant portion of Budget 2024, totaling $939 million, is earmarked for the New Zealand Transport Agency and local councils to sustain response and recovery efforts. This substantial investment is designated to facilitate the restoration of the State Highway network and provide ongoing support for the rehabilitation of local roads, essential for reinstating crucial access to goods, services, and employment opportunities in affected North Island communities.

Minister Brown underscores the government's steadfast dedication to expediting the recovery process and restoring vital transport links across the region, crucial components of the broader strategy to ensure swift and safe mobility for both people and freight.

In addition to road restoration endeavors, targeted funding is allocated to enhance the resilience of communities impacted by the adverse weather events. These initiatives encompass support for the restoration of culturally significant assets, including Māori marae and whenua, as well as endeavors to address ongoing risks posed by woody debris and sediment accumulation in Tairawhiti.

Budget 2024 also envisages significant investments in emergency preparedness, including the construction of a new National Emergency Management Facility in Wellington, slated for completion by late 2026. This state-of-the-art facility aims to provide the nation's emergency management workforce with improved resources and infrastructure to effectively respond to future crises.

Moreover, the budget allocates $23 million to non-Government organizations such as Surf Life Saving New Zealand, Coastguard New Zealand, and New Zealand Land Search and Rescue, facilitating the replacement of assets damaged during weather events and providing essential training and equipment to bolster their response capabilities.

Ministers Brown and Mitchell emphasize the government's unwavering commitment to supporting affected communities in their recovery efforts, while simultaneously enhancing the nation's resilience to future emergencies. Budget 2024 emerges as a testament to this commitment, ushering in a new era of proactive disaster management and community resilience.