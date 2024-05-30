Left Menu

Iceland’s Volcanic Fury: Unleashing Lava and Smoke

A volcano in Iceland has erupted for the second day, carrying poisonous gas away from Reykjavik. The eruption is the most powerful since the Reykjanes peninsula became active three years ago. Authorities have issued evacuations in Grindavik and nearby areas. While no injuries are reported, lava flows pose dangers.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-05-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 14:08 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
A volcano in Iceland spewed smoke and lava for a second day on Thursday but winds were expected to carry poisonous gas pollution away from the capital Reykjavik, authorities said. The eruption, the fifth since December, was the most powerful in the area since volcanic systems on the Reykjanes peninsula became active three years ago after lying dormant for eight centuries, according to the Icelandic Met Office.

The town of Grindavik, where only a few people have returned after several homes were destroyed by lava earlier this year, was again subject to an evacuation order, as was the nearby Blue Lagoon outdoor spa, a major tourist attraction. Volcanic activity decreased late on Wednesday but remained steady through the night, the Civil Protection agency said in a statement.

There were no reports of injuries. "Westerly winds are expected today, and gas pollution may then spread to the east over southern Iceland," the agency said.

Sensors showed air quality remained "very good" in and around the capital while a station closer to the eruption indicated it was "unhealthy for the sensitive". Lava on Wednesday flowed over the main road that runs towards Grindavik, and images in local media on Thursday showed it was partly covered by a large mass of dried black rock.

Lava flows also reached the dykes built around Grindavik, diverting the molten rock west around the town according to the met office. Keflavik airport, Iceland's biggest, was operating as usual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

