Dramatic Day 5 at French Open: Medvedev Advances Amid Clashes
Day 5 of the French Open saw Daniil Medvedev advance to the third round after Miomir Kecmanovic retired. Play started under cloudy skies, with temperatures at 15°C. Highlights included Tsitsipas and Swiatek's thrilling wins, and Gauff’s effortless victory to progress to the next round.
Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1008 MEDVEDEV PROGRESSES AS KECMANOVIC RETIRES
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round after opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired following a medical timeout. Russian Medvedev was leading 6-1 5-0. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. World number two Aryna Sabalenka faces Japan's Moyuka Uchijima on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
