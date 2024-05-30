Dramatic Day 5 at French Open: Medvedev Advances Amid Clashes

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1008 MEDVEDEV PROGRESSES AS KECMANOVIC RETIRES

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round after opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired following a medical timeout. Russian Medvedev was leading 6-1 5-0. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. World number two Aryna Sabalenka faces Japan's Moyuka Uchijima on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

