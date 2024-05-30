Left Menu

Chasing Ivory: Major Bust on Elephant Tusks in Assam

Customs officers arrested an individual and seized 28 kg of elephant tusks in Assam's Chariali area, following a tip-off. The case has been handed over to wildlife authorities. Over the past year, various protected species have been confiscated in operations conducted by the Customs department across Northeast India.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:48 IST
Sleuths of the customs department arrested a person and seized four elephant tusks valued at several crores of rupees in Assam's Chariali area, officials said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, customs officers intercepted the person, confiscating 28 kg of elephant tusks on Wednesday.

In a statement, Customs (Preventive) HQ said, ''Following intelligence on illicit ivory trade, customs officers in Shillong moved to Biswanath Chariali and seized four cut pieces of tusks totaling 27.992 kg. The case was handed over to wildlife authorities. The department acknowledges the support of Biswanath Police and forest authorities.'' Over the past year, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), NER, has seized pangolin scales totaling 68.87kg, 11.5kg of ambergris (whale vomit), 360 grams of elephant tusk, as well as protected exotic species like hornbills, flame bowerbirds, and a baby orangutan, in operations spanning Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Assam.

These species are protected under Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) as well as the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the statement added. ''Customs remains committed to combating wildlife crime, including cross-border trafficking, and strives to collaborate closely with various law enforcement agencies,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

