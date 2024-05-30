Left Menu

Cylinder Explosion Rocks Tirunelveli Eatery

Three people, including a boy, were injured in a cylinder explosion at a push-cart eatery in Tirunelveli, TN. The explosion caused damage to nearby shops and other push-cart eateries. The injured individuals were promptly taken to a nearby hospital. A major disaster was averted due to the low number of people present.

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:11 IST
Three persons, including a boy, were injured in a cylinder explosion at a push-cart eatery here on Thursday, officials said.

The explosion took place at North Car Street in the town, and the injured included a man employed with the mobile eatery. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Since the incident took place when there were not many people around, a major disaster was avoided, they said.

A video of the cylinder explosion has gone viral.

Some nearby shops and push-cart eateries suffered damage in the incident.

